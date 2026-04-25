TMC targets Amit Shah, raises Manipur while questioning ‘women’s safety’ claims

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on April 24, launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on women’s safety in West Bengal, turning the spotlight on the situation in Manipur and Delhi.

TMC leader and Shyampukur candidate Shashi Panja questioned the Centre’s claims, asking what example was being set by BJP-ruled regions when incidents of crime against women continue to surface.

Addressing a press conference, Panja drew a comparison with Manipur, highlighting the scale of central deployment during the state’s prolonged unrest. She pointed out that the level of security forces sent to West Bengal during elections was nowhere close to what was deployed in Manipur when the situation turned volatile.

“The Union Home Minister says women will be safe in Bengal even at 2 am. But what example are they showing in Delhi and Manipur?” she asked, questioning the Centre’s handling of law and order.

The TMC also took to social media, alleging that while the BJP raises concerns about Bengal, the responsibility for safety in the national capital lies directly with the Union Home Ministry. The party further claimed that repeated incidents in Delhi expose gaps in governance.

Bringing the focus back to Manipur, the TMC underscored how the Centre had to step in with heavy deployment during the crisis, arguing that it reflects deeper concerns over security and stability in BJP-governed or administered regions.

Meanwhile, Panja defended West Bengal’s record, stating that women in the state continue to move freely and safely, countering BJP’s narrative.

The remarks come amid ongoing political tensions ahead of elections, with parties intensifying attacks over governance, law and order, and women’s safety across states.



(Inputs from ANI)