Lakhs of people from across West Bengal gathered in Kolkata on Sunday to participate in the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) mega rally, showcasing the party's first major show of strength following its remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha elections. TMC supporters from distant districts began arriving two days prior, taking up residence in camps set up at various locations throughout the city.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to use the rally to outline the party's national-level blueprint. TMC leaders have also indicated that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to address the gathering.

"The July 21 Martyrs' Day rally holds a special place in our hearts. We dedicate this day to our martyrs. As our party supremo Mamata Banerjee said, this year we will dedicate this rally to our victory in the Lok Sabha polls," stated a senior TMC leader.

The rally, held annually at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata, commemorates the 13 Congress workers who were allegedly killed in police firing in 1993 during a protest against the then CPI(M)-led Left Front government in the state. Banerjee, who was the state Youth Congress chief at the time, led the protest.