Trinamool Congress (TMC) luminary Mimi Chakraborty has sent shockwaves through the political arena with her announcement of resignation from her post as a Member of Parliament. The actress-turned-politician disclosed that she tendered her resignation to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In a statement regarding her decision, Chakraborty stated, "I have definitely resigned, but my resignation hasn't been accepted. I have coordinated with the CM, and she assured me that she will take care of everything."

Highlighting her disillusionment with the political landscape, Chakraborty expressed, "Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone...Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticized whether you work or not."

Speculation surrounding Chakraborty's resignation points to her purported discontent with the local leadership within the party.

This move comes on the heels of Chakraborty's recent resignation from the membership of two parliamentary standing committees. She relinquished her position as a member of the Standing Committee on Industrial Affairs of Parliament, as well as her role in the Joint Committee of Union Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Chakraborty, who represented the Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal, had garnered attention for her multifaceted career as both a politician and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.