Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has taken a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that a standard map displayed recently, which seemingly depicted Arunachal Pradesh as part of China, clearly exposes the hollow and empty rhetoric of nationalism that BJP consistently uses before the elections.

Dev's criticism comes in the wake of China's map that shows Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China. This incident has provided fodder to opposition parties, who have long accused the BJP of exploiting nationalist sentiments for political gains.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Dev in a video asked will Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a discussion on the issue with the Chinese President at the G20 summit

''The standard map which shows that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China clearly exposes the hollow and empty rhetoric of nationalism that @BJP4India consistently uses before the elections.-@SushmitaDevAITC

The question is: Will PM @narendramodi hold a discussion on the issue with the Chinese President in the G20 summit?'' she wrote on X.

The standard map which shows that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China clearly exposes the hollow and empty rhetoric of nationalism that @BJP4India consistently uses before the elections.

- @SushmitaDevAITC



The question is:

Will PM @narendramodi hold a discussion on the issue… pic.twitter.com/xCL5hpWudK — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2023

Commenting on the discussion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of China, Dev alleged it was a futile discussion.

''On 28th of August, China released an official standard map and the horrific part is that Arunachal Pradesh and other disputed areas of the India-China border are shown as a part of China. Now, this is in days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Chinese president at the BRICS summit on the sidelines. We read on the paper about it but clearly it was a futile discussion,'' she added.

She further said that despite incidents like Doklam and Galwan, PM Modi continuously gave China a clean chit saying that nobody has entered Indian territory.

''But this map which Arunachal Pradesh as part of China clearly exposes the hollow and empty rhetoric of nationalism that the BJP consistently uses before the elections. Within days we are going to see the G20 Summit taking place in Delhi hosted by India. The question is that while PM Modi prepares for the G20 Summit will he have any bilateral talks with the President of China about this map and the border dispute. It is quite clear after the president of China 18 to 19 times has nothing come out,'' Dev said.



The TMC leader said that soldiers have lost their lives and the state of Arunachal Pradesh along with the entire northeast, entire nation, is facing a threat from China which PM Modi is not just willing to accept.

''This is a poor foreign policy and this is a serious threat to the country,'' she concluded.