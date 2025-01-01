India's tobacco exports are expected to surpass Rs 13,000 crore this year, reflecting an 8% growth over the previous year's Rs 12,005.89 crore, according to Rajesh Agrawal, additional secretary of the Department of Commerce.

Agrawal pointed out that the Tobacco Board has taken significant steps to increase the income of farmers. "Tobacco exports contribute significantly to India's foreign exchange earnings. This year, we are set to surpass Rs 13,000 crore. Over the last five years, the income of tobacco farmers has doubled," he said.

India remains the world's second-largest tobacco producer, behind China, and also holds the position of the second-largest exporter of unmanufactured tobacco by quantity, following Brazil.

The Tobacco Board has been pivotal in supporting around 80,000-85,000 registered farmers by helping them produce high-quality tobacco that meets international standards. With 26 auction platforms across Andhra Pradesh (16) and Karnataka (10), the board continues to facilitate the industry in these key tobacco-producing states. Last year, India produced 300 million kilograms of tobacco, with government regulation aiming to keep production at approximately 270 million kilograms.

Alongside tobacco, the Ministry of Commerce is working on improving India's food exports, focusing on upgrading the country's food testing infrastructure. Nitin Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, revealed that the Export Inspection Council (EIC) is conducting a study to identify gaps in food testing infrastructure for exports.

"While significant measures have been taken, we are conducting a deeper analysis of commodities and regions. The study will conclude in 2-3 months, and we will then present a comprehensive plan to strengthen our infrastructure holistically," Yadav said.