‘Today’s Kanwar Yatra is obscene, violent’: Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday, August 25, criticised the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, calling it “obscene, violent & sickening” and questioning the glorification of the annual pilgrimage.

Moitra made the remarks in a post on X, sharing two videos related to the Kanwar Yatra.

“This is the Sanskriti we are supposed to be proud of? This is why roads are closed, petals are showered, schools & shops are shut?” she said in the post.

Describing the ongoing Kanwar Yatra as “obscene, violent & sickening”, Moitra asked, “how long are we supposed to glorify it?”

Her remarks came amid the annual Kanwar Yatra, during which Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel to collect holy water from the Ganga and offer it at Shiva temples.