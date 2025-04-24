A high-level security meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday morning in response to the recent terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians and left over 30 injured.

Among those present were Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and Research and Analysis Wing Chief Ravi Sinha.

The meeting, described as critical by officials, took place two days after armed terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at Baisaran, a popular destination about five kilometres from Pahalgam in Anantnag district. While the official agenda was not disclosed, the presence of top intelligence and security leadership indicates a focus on counter-terrorism strategy and internal security measures.

Wednesday saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi chair a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, after which the government suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the Attari checkpost, and publicly linked the attack to Pakistan-based militants. This marked one of the most direct diplomatic retaliations in recent years following a terror incident.

Investigators have identified five individuals behind the attack, including three Pakistani nationals. Their sketches—Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha—were released alongside names of two local collaborators, Adil Guri and Ahsan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe soon. A decision is pending, but the NIA is already assisting local authorities and has dispatched a team led by a DIG-rank officer to the attack site.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, which is now considered the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in over 20 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srinagar shortly after the incident and promised swift action. “The perpetrators will not be spared,” he stated.

Security has since been tightened across the Kashmir Valley, with forces maintaining a high alert. The attack occurred Tuesday afternoon when gunmen descended from surrounding hills and opened fire at unsuspecting tourists. Evacuation of the wounded was carried out using a helicopter.

The attack comes as Kashmir sees a surge in tourism, with the 38-day Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin on July 3. The recent violence has raised concerns about the safety of pilgrims and tourists ahead of the major religious event.