Torrential rains lash Kolkata, 9 dead, metro services disrupted

Kolkata and its adjoining areas were battered by heavy overnight rains on Tuesday, September 23 triggering severe flooding and claiming at least nine lives across the city. The fatalities were reported from separate incidents in Beniapukur, Kalikapur, Netaji Nagar, Gariahat, and Iqbalpur, according to media reports.

The downpour left several parts of Kolkata submerged, with water levels rising up to two to three feet in low-lying areas. Many homes and residential complexes were inundated, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep waters.

Kolkata Metro services were partially suspended due to waterlogging. Operations between Shaheed Khudiram and Maidan stations have been halted, while the number of trains running between Dakshineswar and Maidan has been curtailed, a Metro spokesperson confirmed.

In Howrah, adjoining Kolkata, railway tracks and shops were inundated, further adding to commuters’ woes.

Meanwhile, the monsoon has withdrawn from western Rajasthan as of Monday, though Udaipur and Pratapgarh continued to receive showers. Other regions in the state recorded a slight rise of 2–3°C in temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the monsoon will withdraw from the remaining parts of Rajasthan by the end of this week.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.