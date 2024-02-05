The Tourism Ministry has notified 57 destinations across the country under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. This was stated by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in parliament today.

It was stated that the Ministry has notified 57 destinations in the country for development under SD2.0. The details of the projects sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan 1.0 Scheme and the destinations notified under SD2.0 Scheme are at Annexure-I.

Noteworthy is that under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, Jorhat and Kokrajhar have been selected from Assam. From Arunachal Pradesh, Nacho and Mechuka have been selected. From Manipur, Moirang in Bishnupur district has been selected. Coming to Meghalaya, Shillong and Sohra have been selected. From Mizoram, Aizawl and Champhai have been selected. In Nagaland, Niuland and Chumukedima have been selected. From Sikkim, Gangtok and Gyalshing have been selected. And from Tripura, Agartala and Unakoti have been selected.

The Ministry of Tourism launched the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for development of theme-based tourist circuits. A total of 76 projects have been sanctioned. The Ministry of Tourism has revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach.

In line with the scheme guidelines, the respective State/UT prepares State Perspective Plan and the Ministry of Tourism selects destination for development accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Union Tourism Minister also stated that the Ministry of Tourism launched National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage destinations. The scheme aimed at creation of pilgrimage/spiritual tourism infrastructure development at the identified destinations. A total of 46 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme. The details of projects sanctioned under the PRASHAD Scheme is given at Annexure-II.