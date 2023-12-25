The police in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti are conducting drone surveillance as large numbers of tourists arrived in the region to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

As per authorities, the drone surveillance was carried out by the District Lahaul and Spiti Police to take care of the law and order situation, and ensure tourist safety and traffic system in the region.

As the festive season sets in, Himachal Pradesh's Manali found itself grappling with severe traffic congestion.

The influx of visitors has led to a vehicular logjam, with roads such as the Manali-Rohtang highway and routes towards Atal Tunnel choked with cars.

The situation worsened by inadequate parking facilities, with public spaces unable to accommodate the surge of vehicles, leaving many tourists in a quandary over parking.

Despite efforts by local authorities to manage the flow through temporary arrangements and vigilant policing, the sheer volume of traffic during peak season overwhelms the infrastructure.