Trainer aircraft crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra, no casualties
A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on Sunday afternoon. Police said there were no casualties and investigators are examining whether a technical snag led to the crash.
Advertisement
Screengrab
Story highlights
- The incident occurred around 12:30 pm close to the Baramati airstrip
- Police said nobody was injured after the aircraft went down
- The trainer plane was being operated by a private company
A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday afternoon, August 9, police said.
The incident took place at around 12:30 pm near the airstrip. No casualties were reported in the crash, according to the police.
A senior police official said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.
“We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems. It is too early to comment on anything,” the official said.
Further details about the aircraft and the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today