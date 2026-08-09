Trainer aircraft crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra, no casualties

A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday afternoon, August 9, police said.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm near the airstrip. No casualties were reported in the crash, according to the police.

A senior police official said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

“We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems. It is too early to comment on anything,” the official said.

Further details about the aircraft and the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.