Training the Teachers, Transforming Classrooms: Punjab’s Global Exposure Programme

A good education system depends on one thing more than anything else: good teachers. Realising this, the Punjab Government launched a bold and forward-looking initiative to train government school teachers in some of the best institutes in India and abroad. The idea was simple: if teachers improve, students automatically benefit.

This initiative is now bringing visible change inside classrooms across Punjab.

Where have Punjab’s teachers been sent for training?

Under this programme, teachers have been sent to top educational institutions in India as well as abroad. These include:

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

IITs and leading teacher training institutes

International universities and education centres in countries like Singapore, Finland, UK and the US

These places are known for innovative teaching methods, modern assessment systems and student-centred learning.

How many batches have been trained?

So far, multiple batches of teachers from government schools across Punjab have been trained under this programme. Teachers from different subjects: science, mathematics, English, social science and school leadership, have participated.

Every batch returns with new ideas, modern teaching tools and a fresh approach to education.

What are students gaining from this?

The biggest beneficiaries of teacher training are the students. After returning from training, teachers are now:

Using interactive teaching instead of rote learning

Encouraging students to ask questions

Using digital tools and real-life examples

Focusing on concept clarity rather than memorisation

A student said, “Earlier, we just wrote notes. Now our teachers explain with activities and examples. It is easier to understand.”

Another student shared: “Classes feel more interesting. Teachers make us participate.”

What do trained teachers say?

A government school teacher who went for training abroad said, “We saw how children are taught in other countries. We learned how to make classes more engaging. I now use group activities, presentations and discussions in my classroom.”

Another teacher added, “The training gave us confidence. We feel proud to bring global teaching standards to Punjab.”

How is this improving government schools

This training is helping Punjab government schools compete with private schools. Better teaching leads to:

Higher exam scores

More student confidence

Better performance in competitive exams

Lower dropout rates

Parents are now choosing government schools because they see real improvement.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s vision

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann believes that teachers are the backbone of the education system.

He said: “If we want Punjab’s children to compete with the world, we must first empower their teachers. That is why we are investing in global training for our educators.”

He added that this is not an expense, but an investment in Punjab’s future.

A quiet revolution inside classrooms

The teacher training programme may not make daily headlines, but it is quietly transforming classrooms across Punjab. Students are learning better, teachers are teaching better, and government schools are gaining respect.

By upgrading teachers, Punjab is upgrading its entire education system.