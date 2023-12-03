As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerges victorious in Chhattisgarh, attention now turns to the crucial decision of who will lead the state as the next Chief Minister. With diverse considerations at play, including tribal representation, OBC influence and gender balance, the BJP's parliamentary board is poised to make a decision.

Potential contenders for Chief Minister:



1. Vishnu Deo Sai:

• As a former state chief and union minister, Vishnu Deo Sai stands out as a formidable tribal face, crucial for the BJP's victory.

• Sai has a rich political history, having served as the Union Minister of State for Steel in the First Modi ministry and as a Member of Parliament for Chhattisgarh's Raigarh constituency.

2. Raman Singh:

• The former Chief Minister, Raman Singh, remains a strong contender, drawing on his extensive experience and current role as the national Vice President of the BJP.

• Singh's legacy includes being a Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, offering a seasoned perspective to Chhattisgarh's political landscape.

3. Renuka Singh:

• Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh, emerges as a potential candidate if the BJP opts for a woman leader with influence among the tribal community.

4. Ramvichar Netam:

• Former Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam brings his experience as a Cabinet Minister in Raman Singh's ministry, making him a viable option for the top post.

5. Arun Sao:

• State unit president Arun Sao becomes a frontrunner if the BJP leans towards an OBC face, given his strong influence among the OBC communities and his three consecutive terms representing the Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Contender:

• OP Choudhary:

• The former IAS officer turned BJP leader, OP Choudhary, is positioned as a formidable contender for the Deputy Chief Minister post.