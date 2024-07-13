Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates are leading in the bypolls held for four assembly seats, according to Election Commission trends. The counting of votes began on Saturday (July 13) morning, and early trends indicated a strong showing for the ruling party.

The bypolls were conducted on July 10 for the Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj assembly seats. Despite the early trends, there has been no official confirmation from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, as the Election Commission (EC) website still shows the counting in progress.

ALSO READ | Bengal woman brutally attacked by Tajmul alias ‘JCB’ in public; Trinamool MLA invokes 'Muslim Rashtra'

According to the trends, the TMC is leading in the Maniktala constituency in Kolkata, as well as in Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah in the North 24 Parganas district, both located in South Bengal.

The party is ahead in Raiganj, situated in North Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had secured the Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah seats, and also won the Raiganj seat. The Maniktala seat, which was previously held by the TMC, became vacant following the death of former state minister Sadhan Pandey in February 2022.