The official Twitter account of Trinamool Congress (TMC) was hacked on February 28.

The profile photo on the account was changed from the party symbol to the Yuga Labs logo.

A blockchain technology business situated in the US called Yuga Labs creates NFTs and digital collectibles. The business specializes on digital media and cryptocurrency as well.

There have been tweets promoting NFT collections created by Yuga Labs ever since the account was hacked. According to the reports, they are working to find a solution in the meanwhile.

This, however, is not the first such instance as the official Twitter account of YSR Congress was also hacked in December last year. The Twitter bio was changed to NFT millionaire and the display photo was changed to a picture from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.