Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, will travel to India from September 5 to September 8.

The Bangladesh PM during her visit to India will meet President Draupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Additionally, she will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bangladesh's objections to setting up an Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other issues concerning Tripura are likely to be discussed with PM Modi.

Beginning on September 5, Hasina will travel to India for a four-day visit to enhance the "multifaceted" bilateral relations.

The next day is the date of her conversation with Modi. "The building of the ICP in Muhurighat, South Tripura, was not possible because of opposition from the Bangladeshi side.

During her visit, the Bangladeshi prime minister (Modi) agreed to discuss the matter with her, according to Abhishek Chandra, special secretary of industries and commerce, who made the announcement at a press conference.

An integrated check post is a point of entry and exit on the international border that includes services like customs and immigration. According to Chandra, Modi inaugurated the "Maitri Setu" (bridge) over the Feni river on March 9 of last year to enhance port connectivity with Chittagong, Bangladesh.

However, trade has not yet started because a Land Customs Station had not yet been established in that nation on the opposite side of the river.