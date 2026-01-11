‘Tubelight in his head’: AIMIM's Owaisi hits out Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over Hindu PM remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on January 11, launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying there was a “tubelight” inside the BJP leader’s head and accusing him of not understanding the Constitution, amid a political row over who can become the Prime Minister of India.

Owaisi’s comments came in response to Sarma’s reaction to his recent statement that one day a hijab-clad woman could become the Prime Minister of India. Sarma had said that while such a scenario is constitutionally possible, India, being a Hindu nation and civilisation, would always see a Hindu person as Prime Minister.

Addressing reporters, Owaisi said Sarma had taken an oath on the Constitution and questioned where such religious qualifications for the Prime Minister’s post are mentioned. He drew a comparison with Pakistan, stating that unlike India, Pakistan’s Constitution restricts top constitutional posts to people of a particular religion.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us a Constitution that allows any citizen of India to become Prime Minister, Chief Minister or mayor,” Owaisi said, asserting that India belongs to people of all faiths, including those who do not believe in God.

He further alleged that Sarma’s remarks reflected a narrow mindset and a failure to uphold the constitutional values of equality and inclusivity.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Sarma had said, “Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we firmly believe that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person.”

On January 9, while addressing an election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, Owaisi had said that the Indian Constitution allows citizens of all religions to aspire to the highest offices, unlike Pakistan’s Constitution. He expressed hope that a day would come when a hijab-clad woman would become the Prime Minister of India, describing it as a reflection of the country’s constitutional inclusivity.

(Inputs from ANI)