A TV journalist in Bhubaneshwar, identified as Jyotiranjan Mohapatra from Bada Khabar TV channel, was attacked by unidentified miscreants late on Saturday night, according to the police.

The journalist sustained severe head injuries after being attacked with a sword in the VSS Nagar area. Fortunately he is reported to be out of danger. The attack occurred as Mohapatra was heading home after work when a group of four individuals on two motorcycles began following him.

According to Mohapatra, the assailants approached his motorcycle, wielding a sword. They swung the weapon at him, causing him to fall, and then proceeded to attack him before fleeing the scene. Mohapatra mentioned that the attackers verbally abused him over his reporting, but he remains unaware of the specific reason behind the assault.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with ongoing efforts to apprehend the attackers. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, and the journalist's safety and well-being are of paramount concern in the ongoing police inquiry.