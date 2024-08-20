Twin earthquakes rattle J&K's Baramulla
Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir experienced two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.6 and 5.1. Authorities reported no immediate casualties or property damage, urging residents to stay cautious.
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Twin earthquakes rattle J&K's Baramulla
Two earthquakes struck Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir in quick succession early August 20 morning, amplifying concerns among local residents.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported the first tremor at 6:45 am IST, measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was located 5 kilometres below the surface at coordinates 34.17°N, 74.16°E.
Shortly after, a second quake registering 4.8 magnitude hit the same area. This subsequent tremor originated at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres, according to NCS data.
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