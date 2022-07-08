In an effort to bridge the gap between government and private schools, the central government during a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to start an initiative which will see the exchange of ideas, knowledge between the students of government and private institutions.

The meeting held at a chief secretary resolved to advance academic work by establishing connections between government and private institutions in select regions.

After the key meeting, the Assam Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Mission gave instructions on the entire matter. As stated in the directive, a programme called Twinning of Schools — A Partnership between Schools Programme will unify all pupils under a single platform.

The programme initiates certain steps that will include some activities on the basis of 'partnership' between schools. Accordingly every private school has to move forward in conjunction with government schools as part of social obligations.

Similarly, knowledge, ideas must be exchanged between teachers of private and government schools. Students of private schools will have to offer greetings and hospitality to the students of government schools.

Sports competitions and other co-curricular programmes should be held jointly between the students of both the schools. The guidelines also mention to hold workshops, seminars and other educational programmes jointly between the two educational institutions.

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Mission has also directed all school inspectors, district primary education officers, district mission coordinators to send the list of schools under the programme 'Twinning of Schools' by July 15.