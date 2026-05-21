Twisha Sharma case: Absconding husband moves Jabalpur High Court for anticipatory bail

Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, has approached the Jabalpur High Court seeking anticipatory bail amid allegations of dowry harassment. The High Court may soon set a hearing date. The Bhopal District Court has, however, rejected Samarth's anticipatory bail application.

Meanwhile, the reward for information on Samarth Singh has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 as police intensified efforts to trace him in connection with the alleged dowry death case in Bhopal.

According to a proclamation issued by Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, the earlier reward announced by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 02) was withdrawn after the accused remained untraceable. The Commissioner subsequently enhanced the reward amount to Rs 30,000 to expedite his arrest.

Police said six teams are actively searching for Samarth Singh, and steps are also being taken to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) in the case.

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal. While her in-laws claimed she died by suicide, her family has accused them of dowry harassment and murder.

An FIR has been registered against Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Twisha’s family alleged that she had made distress calls to them shortly before her death, but the calls abruptly disconnected after her husband allegedly entered the room. They also claimed that her body bore visible bruises and injury marks, suggesting possible physical assault.

However, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar stated that evidence collected so far, including the post-mortem findings, points towards suicide and not murder.

“What we have found so far from the post-mortem report and other evidence that we have collected is that it is a case of suicide and not of murder,” the Commissioner said.

Police also stated that no evidence of drug use was found during the autopsy, countering claims made earlier by Giribala Singh that Twisha was addicted to marijuana.

Earlier, a magistrate court had rejected Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail plea while granting relief to his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired district sessions judge.

In another development, the Madhya Pradesh government has initiated proceedings to remove Giribala Singh from her post as President of the District Consumer Forum. The Food Supply Department has sought an inquiry under Rule 9(2) of the Consumer Protection Rules, 2020, citing the seriousness of the allegations against her.

Twisha’s parents had also sought a second post-mortem examination and a fresh police probe, alleging possible influence over the initial autopsy process. However, the local court rejected their plea.

Amid growing public outrage, Mohan Yadav announced that the state government would recommend a CBI investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma.