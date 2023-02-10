Micro-blogging site Twitter on February 10 launched 'Blue subscription' in India which was earlier available in only selected countries.

With the launch, it is available in India with a membership fee of Rs 900 per month and Indians can now purchase the membership and be premium users on the platform.

The membership comes with an added advantage for the subscribers as it will automatically generate a blue verified badge (tick mark) on their profiles.

Earlier, a separate request had to be issued in order to generate the verified badge. The badge makes the respective profiles an account of public interest and authentic.

Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, and Brazil, apart from India.

The Twitter Blue subscription is available for both Android and iOS users in India. The platform also allows users to avail of the blue tick via the web version, but the function is currently unavailable in India.

According to some reports, the price of Blue membership via the web is Rs 650 per month. However, if the user avails of the yearly plan at Rs 6,800 per year, then the monthly subscription comes to Rs 566.67.

Twitter Blue offers fewer advertisements, longer postings, and early access to forthcoming features in addition to the automatic blue badge on the profile.

To "combat scams and spams," Twitter says it will give priority to messages from verified users. In essence, it indicates that tweets from Twitter Blue users will receive higher priority.

Additionally, Twitter Blue lets users edit tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of publishing. Users can also share videos in Full-HD resolution.

"Only Twitter accounts created more than 90 days ago can sign up for Twitter Blue. All Twitter Blue subscribers will be required to confirm their phone number as part of the sign-up. Once subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in the loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements, and no further changes will be allowed during this review period," Twitter added.

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