An army vehicle came under attack by terrorists in the Billawar region of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on July 8, resulting in injuries to two army personnel who have been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Sources reported that the terrorists initiated the attack by firing upon the army vehicle from a hilltop and subsequently launching grenades at it. Following the assault, a gunfight ensued between the terrorists and the responding army personnel after an extensive search operation was launched in the area.

The escalation in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir has been a cause for concern in recent weeks. Just last month, on June 11 and 12, the Doda district witnessed twin terror incidents. The first incident resulted in injuries to six security personnel during an attack on a joint check post at Chattargalla, while the second incident involved a gunfight at Kota top in the Gandoh area, injuring police personnel.

In response to these incidents, security forces have intensified their anti-terror operations across the region. A significant development occurred on June 26 when three terrorists were neutralized during an encounter with security forces in a forest area of Doda district. The encounter took place amid heightened search and cordon operations jointly conducted by the police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).