Two Army personnel were killed and two others injured in an encounter that erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on September 13.

The encounter began after a group of terrorists hiding in the Pingnal Dugadda forest opened indiscriminate fire on seeing security personnel. The personnel, along with a police team had initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area upon receiving specific input.

In the gunfight that ensued, two soldiers - Sepoy Arvind Singh and Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar, were killed. Two other Army personnel were also injured.

The officials said the injured soldiers were airlifted to an Army hospital after preliminary treatment at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, in another separate encounter in J&K's Baramulla, security forces killed one miliant. Around 2–3 militants are trapped in a building in the Chak Tapper area.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Basantgarh near the Kathua-Udhampur border in the Union Territory.

Upon receiving information, paramilitary troops and police personnel reached Basantgarh and cordoned off the area. The encounter came just hours after a personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured after Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector.