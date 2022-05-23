On May 23, two local 'hybrid' militants of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arresten in Srinagar city carrying rifles and ammunition, according to authorities.

'Hybrid' militants are those who aren't considered ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror attack and then slip back to normal life.

"Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway. "It is a big success for the police," the IGP said.