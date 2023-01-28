Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on January 28 resulting in the death of one pilot. “A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations have been launched”, defence sources said.



The sources further added that the two aircraft took off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, confirmed the incident and said that instructed authorities to cooperate with the air force quickly to provide rescue and relief efforts.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar while speaking to the media told that the cause of the crash is not clear yet.



According to defense sources, the Sukhoi had two pilots while the Mirage only had one. The Indian Air Force use both planes in combat. The Sukhoi's two pilots were able to escape the aircraft and were flown by helicopter to the hospital.



Additionally, a chartered plane crashed in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on January 28. As per reports, the police and administration have reached the crash site.





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