Two Indian seafarers missing after drone attack on tanker at Sohar anchorage: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Two Indian seafarers are missing after an oil tanker carrying 11 Indian crew members was targeted in a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage on October 11, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said. Nine crew members have been rescued and are safe, while search-and-rescue operations are underway to locate the two missing Indian nationals.

In a statement shared on social media, Sonowal said the local Coast Guard was conducting search-and-rescue operations following the attack on the tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN.

The minister said his office was in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities to support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure that all possible measures were taken to locate the missing seafarers.

The circumstances surrounding the drone attack and the whereabouts of the two missing crew members were not immediately known.

Authorities are continuing efforts to trace the missing personnel, while coordination remains underway to assist the affected Indian crew members.