In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, two Indians have been reported missing. The seismic event described as the strongest in 25 years resulted in widespread destruction claiming at least nine lives and leaving over 1,000 injured.

The missing individuals, a man and a woman were last seen in Taroko Gorge, near the epicenter of the earthquake. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate them, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The quake's epicenter was situated off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where numerous buildings suffered severe structural damage, with some leaning at precarious angles and their ground floors crushed.

Approximately 150 kilometers (93 miles) away in Taipei, the capital city, older buildings experienced tile damage and schools evacuated students to sports fields, providing them with yellow safety helmets. Some children were observed using textbooks as shields against potential falling objects amidst ongoing aftershocks.

Rescue efforts in Hualien have been intensified, with teams working tirelessly to locate and extricate individuals who may be trapped. Excavators are being deployed to stabilize damaged structures. The number of people reported missing, trapped, or stranded is subject to fluctuation as authorities continue to assess the situation and respond accordingly.

Despite the challenges posed by the quake and its aftershocks, rescue workers remain dedicated to their mission. However, logistical obstacles have arisen with roads damaged by landslides and falling rocks impeding access to certain areas. Notably, 70 workers stranded at two rock quarries have been reported safe, though efforts to airlift six workers are scheduled for Thursday.

Residents across Taiwan expressed shock and fear in the wake of the earthquake, with one Taipei resident, Hsien-hsuen Keng, recounting the intensity of the shaking that awakened them. The quake and subsequent aftershocks triggered 24 landslides and inflicted damage on roads, bridges, and tunnels. Minor structural damage was also reported at significant landmarks, including the national legislature and sections of Taoyuan's main airport.