A group of persons on June 6 allegedly assaulted two men from Nagaland for selling non-vegetarian food with baseball bats in Ahemdabad's Chanakyapuri area.

As per reports, the miscreants forcefully entered an eatery named ‘One Stop North-East’ the two persons from Nagaland were serving non-vegetarian north-eastern dishes.

The miscreants attacked the duo for selling non-vegetarian food and also warned against non-vegetarian food being sold in the state.

The attackers also threatened to kill the two Naga youths if they dared to sell non-vegetarian food again in Gujarat.

The injured Naga youths were immediately taken to a hospital by their employer.

Meanwhile, as per reports, an FIR has been registered in connection with the matter.

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