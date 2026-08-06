Two Nepalese women found hanging from same tree in Bengaluru, probe underway

Two young women from Nepal were found hanging from the same tree in Bengaluru's Jakkur area on Thursday morning, August 6, prompting police to launch an investigation into the mysterious deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Srijana (22) and Rita (23), both natives of Nepal.

Their bodies were discovered hanging from opposite ends of the same saree tied to a tree in an open area after local residents alerted the police.

Police conducted a spot inspection before shifting the bodies to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two women may have died during the night. However, investigators have not ruled out any possibility and are probing whether the deaths were a case of suicide or involved foul play.

Officials are also verifying when the women arrived in Bengaluru, where they were employed, their recent movements and contacts, and the circumstances leading to their deaths.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will emerge after the post-mortem report and forensic examination.