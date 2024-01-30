Two persons have died after they were beaten to death in Haryana's Gurugram.

A farmhouse operator and a second-year engineering student were allegedly beaten to death by some local youth over a dispute regarding car parking.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while six others sustained serious injuries during the assault that happened during a birthday celebration at a farmhouse in Baliawas village on January 27.

Praveen, the operator of the Oasis Garden farmhouse, and Gajendra, a student of Delhi Technical University (DTU), were rushed to a hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the attack.

Praveen lost his life during treatment at a private hospital on Monday, while Gajendra succumbed to his injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a group of people was celebrating a birthday party. They parked their vehicles in a narrow lane outside the farmhouse and allegedly blocked the road. The locals questioned it, leading to a quarrel between them and the partygoers.

Subsequently, the local men called in more people with sticks and barged into the farmhouse, attacking those celebrating a birthday party. Praveen intervened to stop the assault, but he was attacked by the locals.

An FIR under charges of murder and attempt to murder was filed on the complaint of another farmhouse operator, Naresh Kumar.