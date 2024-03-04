Two schools in Tamil Nadu namely PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district received bomb threats prompting local authorities to escalate security measures. The incidents caused alarm among students, staff and parents on Monday.

The PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore reportedly received a bomb threat via email on Sunday night while the private school in Kancheepuram received a similar threat through a call on Monday morning. In response, police personnel and bomb disposal squads swiftly mobilized to the PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore. The school management informed security officials that they had received a threatening email claiming the presence of a bomb on the premises.

Authorities have deemed the threat call received by the school in Kancheepuram a hoax. Nevertheless, a comprehensive investigation has been initiated to trace the origin of both the email and the call.

In the wake of the threats, security around both schools in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram has been heightened significantly. Security personnel have been instructed to conduct thorough checks and deny entry to anyone without proper screening.

The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of educational institutions, prompting a swift and robust response from local law enforcement agencies. As investigations continue, parents, students, and school staff are urged to remain vigilant, and further updates on the situation are expected as the police work to ensure the safety and security of the school premises.