A two-storey house collapsed in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, leaving several laborers feared trapped under the debris. The district administration, along with the police, immediately initiated a vigorous rescue operation to save those trapped.

The collapse, which occurred in the evening, prompted an urgent response from the authorities. Abhishek Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Muzaffarnagar, provided details on the ongoing rescue efforts, stating, "It was reported at 5:30 in the evening that this complex fell. We have two lintel structures and we are removing the above lintel structure...We have rescued 15 people as of now and we are more than hopeful that we will rescue the other people who are inside this. The operations are on. It was a two-floor complex..."