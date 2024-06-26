Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces, on June 26 in a forest area, in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district amid gunfight which had begun in Gandoh area’s Bajaad village around 9.50 am.

After twin terrorist attacks were launched in the hilly district on June 11 and 12, the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) initiated an intensified search and cordon operation, officials told news agency PTI.

Terrorists had attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11 which led to six security personnel getting injured. Meanwhile, a policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in the Gandoh area the following day.

In light of the tense situation, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operated in the district.

The official also informed that the police, along with security forces launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat but came under heavy fire from the hiding terrorists.

Further details are awaited.