Two terrorists were neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, during an encounter with security forces on October 9. As per reports, a gunfight ensued in the Tangpawa area of Anantnag in J&K.

Confirming the news via Twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “Encounter has started at Tangpawa area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job.”

A joint team of police and security personnel received information about the presence of terrorists in the area, which led to the start of the combat.

Terrorists hiding there began to open fire when security personnel sealed off the area, prompting a response from the security forces.

On October 5, two confrontations in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian resulted in the neutralisation of four militants, including those responsible for the murder of a policeman three days prior.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was slain in Moolu, while three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) zealots were murdered in the Drach Keegam area.

According to a police spokesperson, security forces conducted a cordon and search operation after receiving information that terrorists were present during the initial encounter.

A confrontation occurred when the police retaliated after the concealing ultras opened fire indiscriminately as the search group approached the area, a police spokesperson said. He said that three JeM-related terrorists were killed and their bodies were found.