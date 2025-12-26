Udaipur: CEO among three arrested for alleged gangrape of IT firm manager

Three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested for the alleged gangrape of a female manager following a birthday party in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said on December 25.

According to the police, the main accused, identified as company CEO Jitesh Sisodia, had organised a birthday party at a private location in Udaipur last Saturday, which the woman manager attended as a guest. The other two accused are a female executive head of the company and her husband Gaurav Sirohi, a resident of Meerut.

Police said that after the party ended and other guests gradually left, the female executive head offered to drop the woman home. The complainant alleged that she was taken in a car in which Sisodia and Sirohi were also present.

As per the complaint, the accused stopped at a shop during the journey and purchased an item resembling cigarettes, which was offered to the woman. After consuming it, she reportedly lost consciousness. She later woke up the next morning and realised she had been sexually assaulted.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following interrogation, all three accused were detained and arrested.

“They were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to four days of police custody,” Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

Police added that the woman’s medical examination has been conducted and her statement recorded. The investigation has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma for further probe.