Udaipur has been plunged into turmoil after a violent altercation at a government-run school led to the stabbing of a class 10 student. The incident has sparked communal tensions, prompting the district administration to take decisive measures to restore order.

In response to the escalating situation, the Udaipur administration has suspended internet services across the city for the next 24 hours. This move is aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory content and maintaining public order, according to an official statement from the district administration.

Additionally, Udaipur District Collector Arvind Poswal has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the city on Saturday, pending further notice. This decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety of students and prevent further unrest.

The stabbing incident, involving a fellow student as the alleged attacker, has been described as "tragic" by BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena. Meena has called for the demolition of the accused’s house, comparing the current situation to the earlier unrest following the Kanhaiyalal murder case. “We must take strong action to prevent such incidents,” Meena stated.

Poswal confirmed that the victim is facing severe complications, with expert doctors being brought in for his treatment. The police have filed an FIR against unknown persons involved in the violence, and prohibitory orders have been enforced throughout the district.