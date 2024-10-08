The University Grants Commission (UGC) urged all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to incorporate voter education and electoral literacy into their educational framework, aiming to promote greater electoral participation by preparing future and new voters through formal education.

The directive came after the Ministry of Education and the Election Commission of India (ECI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on November 2, 2023.

According to the UGC’s notification, HEIs are expected to make electoral literacy an integral part of their courses, encouraging students to become well-informed and active participants in the democratic process.

In support, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) and the Department of Higher Education (DoHE) are instructed to implement a series of activities in line with the MoU’s goals.

Electoral content will be integrated in the curricula as colleges and universities will incorporate voter education into their syllabi in a manner suitable for various disciplines, considering the credit hours and learning requirements of each subject.

Educational bodies like the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will update their textbooks to include electoral literacy. Additionally, state boards and other education authorities are advised to adopt similar measures. Teachers will receive orientation and training on how to effectively teach these topics.

Electoral education isn’t limited to formal university students. The UGC’s initiative also extends to adult literacy and basic education programmes, integrating voter literacy as part of lifelong learning.

This will ensure that the broader population, beyond traditional classrooms, can access resources on the importance of electoral processes and informed voting.

To maintain the integrity of the initiative, the UGC has emphasised that the programme should remain non-political and non-partisan. Regular monitoring will be carried out at both national and state levels to ensure that the goals are met without any bias or political influence.