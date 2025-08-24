UGC bans online and distance learning in psychology, nutrition and allied health

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred universities and colleges from offering healthcare and allied programmes — including psychology, nutrition, microbiology and biotechnology — through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode starting from the 2025 academic session.

The decision, based on the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, will affect a range of courses such as food and nutrition science, clinical nutrition, and dietetics. UGC officials said any approvals already granted to higher education institutions (HEIs) for running these programmes from July-August 2025 onwards will be withdrawn.

UGC secretary Manish Joshi clarified that in multidisciplinary programmes like BA with multiple specialisations, only the subjects falling under the NCAHP Act will be restricted. Institutions have also been directed not to admit students in the banned courses from the coming session.

The move follows concerns raised over the quality of professional training delivered via distance or online modes. The decision was finalised after recommendations made in the 24th Distance Education Bureau Working Group meeting held in April this year.

UGC has long prohibited professional and practice-based programmes such as medicine, engineering, law, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, architecture, agriculture, hotel management, catering technology and visual arts from being taught online or via distance learning. The latest order now extends the restriction to key healthcare and allied disciplines.