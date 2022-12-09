The under-graduate education system is all set for a major overhaul as the University Grants Commission will announce the four-year under-graduate programme on December 12. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With this, students will have the option to pursue under-graduate courses either for three years or four years. The number of credits will change depending on the duration of the course.



Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a three-year under-graduate programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are also eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme. The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the new course model.

The NEP recommends that the higher education system should enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level and also develop capabilities across a range of disciplines, including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages, as well as professional, technical, and vocational subjects. Accordingly, the policy suggests revision of the CBCS to instill innovation and flexibility.

“Although the existing CBCS allows students to choose from various disciplines, it lacks a multi-/inter-disciplinary flavour. To revise the CBCS, the UGC has developed a Curriculum and Credit Framework for the Undergraduate Programme (CCFUGP), which will reflect the objective of the NEP 2020,” says UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar.

Also Read: Institutions having five departments will be eligible for ''deemed'' university status: UGC new rules

The UGC sources claim that the CCFUGP provides for holistic education by allowing students to experience courses from multiple disciplines through a three-year or four-year under-graduate programme with multiple entry and exit options, flexible degree options with single major, double major, multidisciplinary/interdisciplinary education, integration with vocational courses, internship, skill and ability enhancement courses.

The framework suggests a minimum of 120 credits for a three-year under-graduate and 160 credits for a four-year under-graduate programme. The minimum number of credits suggested for a semester is 20.

The curriculum consists of major stream courses, minor stream courses and courses from other disciplines, language courses, skill courses, and a set of courses on environmental education, understanding India, digital and technological solutions, health and wellness, yoga education, and sports and fitness. At the end of the second semester, students can decide to continue with their chosen major or change major. The minor stream courses include vocational courses that will help the students with job-oriented skills.

Students who complete a four-year under-graduate degree with a minimum of 160 credits will be awarded a degree with honours. Students who secure 75 per cent of marks and above in the first six semesters and wish to undertake research at the undergraduate level can choose a research stream in the fourth year. They should do a research project and will be awarded honours with research degree.



Students who want to undertake three-year programme will be awarded degree in the relevant discipline /subject upon securing 120 credits. Students exiting the programme after securing 80 credits will be awarded diploma in the relevant discipline /subject provided they secure additional four credits in skill-based vocational courses offered during the first year or second year summer term.

Students exiting the programme after securing 40 credits will be awarded certificates in the relevant discipline /subject provided they secure four credits in work-based vocational courses offered during the summer term or internship/apprenticeship in addition to six credits from skill-based courses earned during first and second semester.



Minimum credit required to earn a degree

