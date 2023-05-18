The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced an exciting new initiative called "NEP SAARTHI - Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India." The scheme aims to actively involve students in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and create awareness about the various reforms in the higher education system.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, emphasized the importance of students' participation in the transformative process of NEP 2020, stating, "Students are the pivotal part of the education system, and their engagement and commitment are crucial for the successful implementation of the NEP. Through NEP SAARTHI, we aim to foster an environment where students can actively contribute and make effective use of the provisions of the NEP 2020."

Under the NEP SAARTHI scheme, Vice Chancellors, Directors, and Principals of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are requested to nominate three students from their institutions who meet the desired criteria. These nominated students should have outstanding personalities, excellent communication skills, organizational capabilities, creativity, a sense of responsibility, and the ability to lead teams.

The UGC has outlined the roles, responsibilities, and eligibility criteria in the Information Brochure accompanying the scheme. The primary objectives of NEP SAARTHI include creating awareness about the initiatives of NEP 2020 among students, encouraging active participation, and establishing a feedback mechanism to address student concerns.

The nomination process for NEP SAARTHI involves HEIs nominating up to three students, accompanied by a brief write-up justifying the nominations. From the received nominations, the UGC will select 300 NEP SAARTHI ambassadors. The selected students will be announced in July 2023 and will receive recognition by the UGC, a "Certificate of Recognition," and the opportunity to contribute to UGC's online events and newsletter.

The NEP SAARTHI ambassadors will play a crucial role in promoting NEP 2020 and creating awareness among their peers. They will disseminate information about NEP 2020, organize awareness drives, engage with student groups, and establish meaningful dialogues among students, faculty members, administrators, and the UGC. Furthermore, they will provide guidance to students and other stakeholders regarding NEP 2020 initiatives and collect feedback to enhance the implementation process.

The UGC has set a timeline for the NEP SAARTHI scheme, with nominations being invited in May 2023 and the announcement of selected ambassadors in July 2023. The orientation for the NEP SAARTHI ambassadors will also take place in July 2023.