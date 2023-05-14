The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched three new initiatives to support the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and improve the quality of higher education in India. The UGC has launched a new user-friendly website, a comprehensive UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education) Portal, and a Professor of Practice (PoP) Portal.

The redesigned UGC website categorizes information for different stakeholders, including students, faculty, and universities, making it easier for them to find information. The website also provides information about key initiatives, student and faculty corners, and e-governance portals, making it a one-stop-shop for all UGC-related information.

The UTSAH Portal aims to track and support the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and its strategic initiatives across higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the country. The portal will provide detailed information about UGC initiatives for qualitative reforms in higher education and serve as a repository for regulations, guidelines, and frameworks issued by the UGC. The UTSAH Portal will also track outputs and outcomes in fields such as digital learning, industry-institute collaboration, academic research, and internationalization.

HEIs will be required to log in to the UTSAH Portal using their AISHE code and furnish information on various activities falling under the ten identified thrust areas. The UGC will generate monthly reports based on the information provided by HEIs, aiding informed policy-making and future planning.

In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the UGC has introduced the Professor of Practice (PoP) Portal to facilitate institutions to get experienced professional experts in the required area. The PoP Portal allows experts from any discipline to register and fill in their profile with detailed information, such as the domain of expertise, years of work experience, location, and type of engagement. Universities and institutions can register on the portal, upload advertisements for the appointment of PoPs with the required number of posts and domain, and view the details of experts registered on the portal.