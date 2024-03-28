University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the mandatory acceptance of National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD admissions in universities starting from the academic session 2024-25. This move aims to streamline the PhD admission process, alleviating the burden on students who previously had to navigate through multiple entrance exams conducted by various universities.

The decision, made during the 578th meeting held on March 13 following recommendations from an expert committee, marks a significant shift in the approach towards PhD admissions. Under the new directive UGC NET qualified candidates will be eligible for PhD admissions in three categories:

• Admission to PhD with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor.

• Admission to PhD without JRF but with appointment as Assistant Professor.

• Admission to PhD programme only, without JRF or appointment as Assistant Professor.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, emphasized the implementation of NET scores for PhD admissions, effectively replacing the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities or Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to launch the NET application process for the June 2024 session, further facilitating the transition.

Under the new system, the NET result will be announced in percentile alongside the marks obtained by each candidate, easing their utilization for PhD admissions. The University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, specify that candidates qualifying for JRF undergo an interview for admission into PhD programmes.

For candidates falling under Categories 2 and 3, where JRF is not applicable, PhD admissions will consider 70% weightage for test scores and 30% weightage for the interview. The combined merit of NET marks and interview/viva voce performance will determine admission to PhD programmes.

Moreover, NET marks attained by candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will remain valid for one year for PhD admissions, as per UGC regulations.