UGC-NET 2026: NTA finds multiple errors in three papers, orders re-examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for three subjects—English, Commerce and Sociology—after an inquiry committee found multiple errors in the question papers.

The decision follows several complaints received by the NTA regarding errors in the three papers. The agency subsequently constituted a committee to examine the complaints and assess the reported discrepancies.

According to the findings of the committee, the question papers contained multiple factual, typographical and translation-related errors. These included misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the wording of question stems, grammatical mistakes, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation errors and non-standard coined terms used for established concepts.

The committee also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from questions administered in previous examinations.

In view of the findings, the NTA has decided to conduct a re-examination for all three subjects. The revised schedule is as follows:

English: September 9, 2026, Shift 1, from 9 am to 12 noon

Commerce: September 9, 2026, Shift 2, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Sociology: September 10, 2026, Shift 1, from 9 am to 12 noon

The re-examination will cover the three affected papers and will be conducted according to the schedule announced by the NTA.