UGC NET answer key yet to be released, aspirants plan protest outside NTA office on August 11

More than a month after the UGC NET June 2026 examination concluded, lakhs of candidates are still awaiting the provisional answer key and an official timeline for the declaration of results. With the National Testing Agency (NTA) yet to announce a schedule, a section of aspirants has warned of a gathering outside the agency’s office on August 11 if the answer key is not released by August 10.

The UGC NET June session was conducted in multiple phases from June 22 to July 5. The provisional answer key is generally released after the examination, allowing candidates to raise objections before the final answer key and results are announced. However, the continued delay has left more than seven lakh candidates waiting for an official update.

A section of students has taken to social media platform X to demand the immediate release of the answer key. Candidates have said that if the provisional key is not published by August 10, they will assemble outside the NTA office on August 11 to protest the delay.

The proposed protest has gained traction on social media, with several aspirants questioning the absence of a clear communication from the examination authority. Candidates have pointed out that more than 40 days have passed since the examination began, while there has been no confirmed timeline for the answer key or results.

The delay has also raised concerns among candidates over academic and employment opportunities. UGC NET qualification is an important eligibility criterion for several PhD admission processes and Assistant Professor recruitment opportunities. Aspirants have said that delays in the examination cycle could affect their ability to meet admission and recruitment deadlines.

The issue has also emerged amid broader concerns over the conduct of the UGC NET examination. In July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Sociology question paper may have been leaked before the examination. He claimed that a document containing questions similar to those asked in the examination had been circulated and alleged that such material was being sold in parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The allegations have not been independently confirmed. Candidates had earlier also raised concerns over repeated questions, spelling and translation errors, and alleged discrepancies related to the syllabus. The NTA had acknowledged complaints concerning the Sociology paper and said it was reviewing the matter. However, the agency has not publicly provided a detailed response to the allegations of a question paper leak.

Against this backdrop, the absence of an update on the provisional answer key has added to the concerns among candidates. Aspirants are now seeking both the release of the answer key and a clear timeline for the subsequent stages, including the declaration of results.

Candidates have also urged the NTA to communicate promptly if there are any administrative or examination-related issues causing the delay. They have said that regular updates from the agency would help reduce uncertainty and prevent speculation.

With academic admission and recruitment timelines approaching, the pressure on the examination authority to provide clarity has increased. The August 10 deadline set by the protesting students is now being closely watched by aspirants.

If the answer key is released by August 10, the proposed gathering on August 11 may not take place. In the event of a further delay, candidates have indicated that they will move their campaign from social media to an in-person protest outside the NTA office.