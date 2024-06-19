The UGC-NET June 2024 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in OMR (pen and paper) mode, has been cancelled due to concerns over compromised integrity. On June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, indicating potential breaches in the examination's integrity.

In response to these findings, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 examination to ensure transparency and maintain the sanctity of the examination process. A fresh examination will be scheduled, with details to be announced separately. The matter has also been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

Regarding the NEET(UG) 2024 examination, issues related to grace marks have been resolved. However, allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the examination in Patna are under scrutiny. A detailed report has been requested from the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police, and further actions will be based on this report.

The government emphasized its commitment to preserving the integrity of examinations and safeguarding student interests. It warned that any individual or organization found involved in compromising the examination process would face severe consequences.