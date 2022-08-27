The peak of any student's journey is getting their degree from a university and being recognized for their accomplishment. It takes a lot of hard work and sleepless nights and it’s finally time to celebrate while also thinking about the next step. Graduation is an exciting time and completing university may feel like a relief, but if you have graduated from one of these universities, then you might have stepped into a muddy puddle.

A list of 21 fake institutions operating in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh was revealed on Friday by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The universities include St John's University, United Nations University, and Vocational University.

The universities include St John's University, United Nations University, and Vocational University.

As per the report of the official notification, it says that,

"Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC wrote in the official notification.

The notice stated how a university is described.

"(1) The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act, or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

(2) Save as provided in sub-Section (1), no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree......"

UGC also mentioned in the notification that "Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word 'University' by any institution other than a university established as stated above."

Here is the list of 21 fake universities,

Delhi

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), State Govemment University, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, Delhi, United Nations University, Delhi, Vocational University, Delhi, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution ofScience and Engineering, New Delhi, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Karnataka, Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Kerala, St. John's University, Kishanattam, Maharashtra, Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, West Bengal, Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad (UP), National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Odisha



Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University