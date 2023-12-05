The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all the universities in the country to constitute Students Grievance Redressal Committees (SGRC). The UGC issued a notification in this regard today.

The UGC has also asked for the appointment of Ombudspersons for the formation of the SGRCs. The UGC has also directed for the appointment of Ombusdpersons within a period of 30 days of the notification of regulations.

It was also stated that the universities are required to comply with the regulations by constituting the SRGCs by appointing Ombusdpersons.

It was also stated that some universities are yet to comply with the regulations and the matter is being viewed by the authorities on a serious note.

It has also been stated that the appointment of Ombudspersons should be done on or before December 31 this year. Failing to do so will result in the name of the defaulting universities being published in the UGC website. Non-compliance with UGC regulations can also attract action against the defaulting universities.