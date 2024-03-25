13 priests sustained injuries in a fire that broke out within the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple during the morning 'bhasma aarti' ceremony. Among the injured is the chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, prompting Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh to confirm the situation, stating that a magisterial probe has been initiated into the matter.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire erupted as 'gulal', a colored powder traditionally used in Holi celebrations was thrown inside the sanctum sanctorum. It is believed that the 'gulal' came into contact with an earthen lamp potentially triggering the blaze due to chemicals present in the powder.

Of the 13 injured priests nine are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to Indore for further treatment. Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma indicated that initial reports suggest someone threw 'gulal' on a priest, causing it to fall onto the lamp and ignite.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Union Minister Amit Shah stated that he had been in touch with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, affirming that local authorities are extending necessary assistance and treatment to the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed his concern over the incident, terming it as unfortunate and assuring that the situation is under control. He conveyed his prayers for the swift recovery of all those injured.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety protocols within the temple premises during religious rituals, prompting authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.