A 12-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding, was seen walking on the streets in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The minor was raped and dumped near the city’s Dandi Ashram.

In visuals captured on CCTV cameras, the girl is seen walking in a residential area. A rag barely covers her. She approaches a man standing outside his home for help, but is shooed away.

The girl was later admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and further referred to Indore for treatment.

"A case has been registered and a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to identify and catch the culprits at the earliest. The medical examination of the minor confirmed rape," senior police official Sachin Sharma said.

The girl was not able to tell us exactly where she was from. But her accent suggests she is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he added.